Cinemark Planning To Open Theaters July 1
Cinemark CFO and COO Sean Gamble Wednesday told investors and financial analysts in a special conference call that he’s banking on the pandemic subsiding enough by the summer to open back up by July 1. That said, openings could be “state by state, county by county” per Gamble “scaled by demand” with possible reduced hours and days of the week.
Cinemark CEO and Board Director Mark Zoradi added there will be two weeks of “showing library product, high profile library product” as the chain expects a slow flow of attendance. The big blast off anticipated here is the weekend of July 17-19 which is when Warner Bros. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is set for release.
And the plan is to lower prices of tickets to get it rolling.
