Cincinnati Radio Host Kisses A Stranger…And Her Listeners Find Him!

June 23, 2023 10:35AM EDT
A real-life radio #MissedConnection happened at the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington a few weeks ago when Natalie Jones, who works at Q102 in Cincinnati, ended up kissing a stranger in line for beer! Another stranger captured a picture, but neither one of them captured a NAME or NUMBER!  So…they tossed it out to their listeners who found out who he was…and now they are giving dating a shot!

Here’s the thing…she’s in Cincy and Cole lives in Erie, Pennsylvania. They have plans to meet up again over the July 4th holiday and see where it goes!

