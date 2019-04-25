Chvrches Throws Shade at Marshmello Due to Chris Brown Feature

Chvrches and Marshmello have had a bit of a falling out due to a couple features Marshmello chose for his new song “Light It Up”.
The band Chvrches has expressed disappointment with Marshmello in the wake of his latest song “Light It Up“. Chvrches, as you know, are featured on his song “Here With Me”. But to say the whole band is involved would be inaccurate. Their lead singer Lauren Mayberry is the featured singer.
In light of the questionable history that surrounds both Chris Brown and Tyga as it relates to their treatment of women, it’s not surprising that Chvrches would have something to say. And it seems that their fans are in agreement with them.
At this point it’s probably safe to assume that Marshmello and Chvrches will have no future plans of working together.