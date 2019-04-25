Chvrches Throws Shade at Marshmello Due to Chris Brown Feature

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Marshmello performs onstage with Khalid at Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Chvrches and Marshmello have had a bit of a falling out due to a couple features Marshmello chose for his new song “Light It Up”.

The band Chvrches has expressed disappointment with Marshmello in the wake of his latest song “Light It Up“. Chvrches, as you know, are featured on his song “Here With Me”. But to say the whole band is involved would be inaccurate. Their lead singer Lauren Mayberry is the featured singer.

In light of the questionable history that surrounds both Chris Brown and Tyga as it relates to their treatment of women, it’s not surprising that Chvrches would have something to say. And it seems that their fans are in agreement with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHVRCHES (@chvrches) on Apr 25, 2019 at 11:24am PDT

At this point it’s probably safe to assume that Marshmello and Chvrches will have no future plans of working together.