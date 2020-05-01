Churchill Downs Announces May 16th as the new Spring Meet 2020 Start Date

YES! Now before you get too hyped, understand that the horses will race but no spectators are allowed!
Just In: Opening Day of the 2020 Spring Meet @ChurchillDowns will be Saturday, May 16. After opening weekend, racing will be staged Thursdays-Sundays with a special holiday card on Memorial Day, May 25. Post time each day will be 1 p.m. ET. Story: https://t.co/GfVvLEoeYE pic.twitter.com/XE6HcZ4Tjv
— Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) April 30, 2020
Just In: Opening Day of the 2020 Spring Meet @ChurchillDowns will be Saturday, May 16. After opening weekend, racing will be staged Thursdays-Sundays with a special holiday card on Memorial Day, May 25. Post time each day will be 1 p.m. ET. Story: https://t.co/GfVvLEoeYE pic.twitter.com/XE6HcZ4Tjv
— Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) April 30, 2020
At least we will be able to watch this and have some fun!
Opening day of the 2020 Spring Meet will be Saturday, May 16. The meet will be conducted spectator-free until government officials approve fans returning to Churchill Downs.
More details ➡️ https://t.co/PSj34IWo0b pic.twitter.com/mFtLTOq5dp
— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) April 30, 2020
Opening day of the 2020 Spring Meet will be Saturday, May 16. The meet will be conducted spectator-free until government officials approve fans returning to Churchill Downs.
More details ➡️ https://t.co/PSj34IWo0b pic.twitter.com/mFtLTOq5dp
— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) April 30, 2020