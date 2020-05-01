      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Churchill Downs Announces May 16th as the new Spring Meet 2020 Start Date

May 1, 2020 @ 7:52am

YES! Now before you get too hyped, understand that the horses will race but no spectators are allowed!

At least we will be able to watch this and have some fun!

TAGS
2020 Churchill Downs Horse racing horses Louisville love spring meet
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE