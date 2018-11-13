Christmas Wreath Nipple Covers Are Here And Shouldn’t Be

Close-Up Of Christmas Tree

WHY? JUST WHY?!?

There’s a new, not stylish, product for the holidays that will show that you’re up on all the new holiday items. That product is Christmas wreath nipple covers. Yeah, you read that right…

The covers have been made by a company called, Boohoo and the price is affordable enough for you to get some for all of the family, but don’t. Grandma does not need this!

The wreaths have red and green pom poms, and two bells in the middle.

Christmas Wreath Nipple Covers Are Here

If you’re thinking about getting these the company recommends that you do a skin test before wearing them, and only wear them for eight hours at a time.

OR JUST DON”T GET THEM….

