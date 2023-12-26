Christmas Tree Drop Off Locations

Got a Christmas tree you need to get rid of?

Metro Public Works in Jefferson County, Kentucky, is offering residents three free drop-off locations for live Christmas trees. The trees will be composted along with yard waste. Residents can also bring their own containers to collect mulch made from the recycled trees.

The drop-off locations opened on December 26 and will be closed on December 30 and January 13.

HOURS & LOCATIONS

Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Waste Reduction Center closes at 3 p.m. on Saturdays)

December 28 – January 27

All locations will be closed on Saturdays December 30 and January 13 in observance of New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

East District Recycling Center, 595 N. Hubbards Lane

Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife also has tree drop-off locations in Jefferson County, where donated evergreen trees are used to build fish habitat structures in public lakes.

You can also take your tree and recycle it in your own yard. Find a spot in the backyard and take your tree there, lay it down, and let the wildlife enjoy it!