Christmas Gift Wrapping Hacks

Nov 24, 2021 @ 7:43am
Christmas gift, wrapping craft paper and accessories on wooden table viewed from above

Wrapping gifts can be tricky, especially if they are odd shaped.  Thank goodness for these hacks shared on social media that might help make it a little easier!

This first one is a GENIUS way to wrap a stuffed animal!!

 

@lindsayroggenbuckBringing back the wrapping hacks! Who’s ready?! #wrappinghacks #wrappinghack #giftwrappinghacks #giftwrapidea #christmaswrapping #lifehack #giftwrap♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

How about pesky round gifts like a candle?

 

@lenniamcReply to @allureelements How to wrap a round gift #wrappinghacks #wrappinggifts #wrappingpresentschallenge♬ Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Michael Bublé

Need to wrap a book but ran out of tape??

 

@makelifesimpler_#wrapping #wrappinggifts #wrappinghacks #christmas @Ok Mayday

♬ Colorful – OK MAYDAY

Another TikTok user named Molly, posting under the name The Renegade Home, shared a tip for making sure you have the right amount of paper. If the paper ends up being too small, she recommends turning the item diagonally before making any folds. This can help take up less paper in the wrapping process.

