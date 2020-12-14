      Weather Alert

New Executive Order Turns Christmas Eve Into Federal Holiday This Year

Dec 14, 2020 @ 12:57pm
President Trump signed an Executive order on Friday making Christmas Eve an official federal holiday this year. Other presidents have offered federal workers a half day in the past but this executive order gives employees a fully paid day off.

Now there are exceptions to the order, like those who have to report to work for reasons of national security, defense or other public need.

Is Christmas Eve a paid holiday at your job?

