Christina Aguilera Wants A ‘Private Chat’ With Britney Spears

What year is this? There’s a Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera feud brewing. This all smells like a big misunderstanding.
Christina Aguilera was surprised when Britney shaded her over lack of commentary regarding her conservatorship during a red carpet moment. According to a source close to Christina, she wants a private sit down with Britney so they can discuss their issues. While on the red carpet of the Latin Grammy Awards, Christina was asked if she had spoken with Britney since her conservatorship ended, her publicist quickly stepped up saying, “No, we’re not doing that tonight, I’m sorry.”
Now many of the celebrity interviews were cut short due to the show starting. Christina did manage to say she was “happy” for Britney, however, Britney didn’t seem pleased with the response, taking to social media soon after with Christina’s comment followed by a clip of Lady Gaga lending support for Britney. Britney captioned the video in part saying, “I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!”
Do you think Britney’s comment is fair? We think this is all a big misunderstanding!