Christina Aguilera Unfollowed Britney Spears For This Reason

Uh oh.

Christina Aguilera unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram this week, and fans think it has to do with what Britney said about Christina and her backup dancers.

View this post on Instagram

Britney wrote: “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children…my dancers…I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small,” Spears wrote in the post, which included an image that read: “I found there was only one way to look thin: Hang out with fat people,” attributed to Rodney Dangerfield.

Many were outraged, but Spears tried to explain what she meant. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power…Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

She added that she “would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like.”

