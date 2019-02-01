Christina Aguilera Talks About That Rumor That P!nk Once Took A Swing At Her

Christina Aguilera covered a lot of ground on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Thursday night, and during a rapid-fire game, she admitted that she “jams out” to Britney Spears’ lesser-known song “Breathe On Me.”

Playing “Christina Shaguilera,” she listened to a series of “shag-like” sounds and had to figure out whether they were sound bites from her past performances. She was stumped! Then there was a “Christina Drag-uilera pageant,” women emerged dressed as “dirty Christina!”

She also commented on the R. Kelly controversy. “When you’re in this business, you’re so exposed to so many predators at an early age, and it’s still an uphill battle.”

And what about that story that P!nk told about Christina taking a swing at her? She refutes that. And what does she really think of “The Voice”?



Finally, she pretty much confirmed she’ll pop up during the Maroon 5 half-time show when she pleaded the fifth!!