Christina Aguilera Opens Up About Body Insecurities In Health Magazine
Christina Aguilera is opening up about body image, insecurities, and more in her new cover story for Health magazine. At 40-years-old, she looks incredible in the romantic photo shoot and talks about her evolving thoughts on her body throughout her lengthy career.
“Entering this business, I hated being super skinny,” “Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.”
She says she has a “hard time” seeing early photos of herself, adding, “I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”
And she’s mindful of the message she sends to her 6-year-old daughter. “I am really careful if my daughter is there when I am doing photo shoots,” “I want to make sure that when she sees mommy in hair and makeup that she realizes that’s not what’s important.”
MORE HERE