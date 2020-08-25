Chrissy Teigen Offers to Buy Teachers School Supplies
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Model Chrissy Teigen attends Target Presents "The Toycracker" Premiere Event at Spring Studios on December 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Target)
Chrissy Teigen is trying to help out all kinds of teachers around the country with back to school around the corner. Chrissy asked teachers to send them her supply list and she received over 5,000 replies. She’s already started purchasing entire lists for teachers!
Way to go Chrissy!