Chrissy Teigen Is Producing A Documentary About Fries And We Can’t Wait

Dec 19, 2019 @ 3:32pm

We are already hungry!!

To end the decade on a even higher note, Chrissy  announced that she is producing a documentary about the world’s most perfect creation: fries.

The movie is aptly titled “Fries! The Movie,”and according to the announcement piece by Variety, it will dive into “the reasoning behind the universal love for fried potatoes.”

Chrissy shared her excitement from the project on her Instagram Wednesday, calling it “the most important documentary of our time,” obvs.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

VERY EXCITED TO FINALLY ANNOUNCE THE MOST IMPORTANT DOCUMENTARY OF OUR TIME!! 🙏🏼 @variety 🥔🍟

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

