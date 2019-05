LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Chrissy Teigen speaks onstage at 'Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles' at Los Angeles City Hall on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Families Belong Together LA)

Daytime TV just SO MUCH BETTER! Chrissy Teigen is getting her own “Judge Judy” style TV show called “Chrissy’s Court” which will also star her mom!

Each episode will be less than 10 minutes long. 🙌 @chrissyteigen https://t.co/sXg3fyVqTY — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) May 24, 2019