Chrissy Teigen took a trip onto the Ellen Show and revealed her big insecurity!

She HATES her feet! She doesn’t even like seeing her own bare feet! It’s not just her own. She just does not like bare feet. Honestly Chrissy, we are all weird and have our quirks! This just makes you more real!!

She then went on to discuss her and husband John Legend’s upcoming Christmas special, “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” as well as getting a haircut during a commercial break.