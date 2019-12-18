Chrissy Teigen Had No Idea The Voice Finale Was Last Night
‘The Voice’ crowned a winner last night (SPOILER ALERT IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW YET WHO WON…DON’T WATCH THE VIDEO), and you might expect as the wife of one of the coaches, John Legend…Chrissy Teigen would have gotten that memo. Nope. And she tweeted alllllll about how ticked she was LOL! WARNING…HER TWEETS HAVE NSFW LANGUAGE!
She knew the cast was coming over for dinner, but was unaware it was the finale and was freaking out that she should have planned something more elaborate.
It all worked out though…as she posted a pic with the gang at their house.