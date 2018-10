Everyone’s favorite twitter troll, Chrissy Teigen kicks off Hot Ones season 7 and of course in Chrissy fashion, she did it differently than everyone else!

Instead of eating all the wings, she would lick the sauce off, which seems worse in my opinion.

While she does this she is answering questions about her cooking, her family, and her ridiculous tweets!

Oh and she cuts up an avocado for us.