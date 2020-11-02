Chrissy Teigen Gets a Tattoo to Honor Her Late Son Jack
After opening up about the loss of her son Jack, Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media to share her life with the world yet again. On a recent date night with John Legend, Chrissy got a tattoo in the honor of her late son.
Chrissy already had John, Luna, and Miles tattooed on her arm so she added her son to stay a part of their family ever in a revealing Instagram story.