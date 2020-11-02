      Weather Alert

Chrissy Teigen Gets a Tattoo to Honor Her Late Son Jack

Nov 2, 2020 @ 7:31am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

After opening up about the loss of her son Jack, Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media to share her life with the world yet again. On a recent date night with John Legend, Chrissy got a tattoo in the honor of her late son.

Chrissy already had John, Luna, and Miles tattooed on her arm so she added her son to stay a part of their family ever in a revealing Instagram story.

