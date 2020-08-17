Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant When She Had Her Breast Implants Taken Out
Chrissy Teigen didn’t know she was pregnant with her third child when she underwent breast-reduction surgery a few months ago. “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It was not negative,” Teigen told a fan who asked about the timing of her operation on Twitter on Saturday.
She admitted taking pregnancy tests each month, hoping for an unexpected positive (her two kids were born via IVF). Teigen said she was terrified, knowing it was risky to have undergone elective surgery to remove her breast implants while pregnant. “So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified,” she said. “Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad. But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt.”