Chrissy Teigen and Jimmy Fallon Made Up a New Drinking Game, and, Um, We Have QUESTIONS
The rules of “Loaded Questions” are simple: answer a question placed on the bottom of a coaster, then decide if you’d like to reveal the question to the audience or take a shot.
Down the drink, and no one will know how embarrassing or exposing the questions are.
Chrissy really didn’t want to answer anything just so che could keep drinking… my type of lady for sure!
NOW, I just need to throw a house party and play this game because you can’t play it alone!