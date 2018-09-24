Chrissy Teigen and Jimmy Fallon Made Up a New Drinking Game, and, Um, We Have QUESTIONS

Let’s be honest: Sometimes it can seem like Chrissy Teigen’s a hilarious open book, but there are still some questions she’s not willing to answer on camera.Correction: she’s willing to answer them, we just can’t know the questions.

The rules of “Loaded Questions” are simple: answer a question placed on the bottom of a coaster, then decide if you’d like to reveal the question to the audience or take a shot.

Down the drink, and no one will know how embarrassing or exposing the questions are.

Chrissy really didn’t want to answer anything just so che could keep drinking… my type of lady for sure!