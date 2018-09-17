Chrissy Teigen Admits We’ve Been Saying Her Name Wrong

Chrissy Teigen dropped a bomb shell on us over the weekend. It’s something she’s been holding in for a long time but decided it was time the world knew.
We’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018
Well now, this changes everything. The whole world is a LIE!
I don’t correct people, ever. They can call me Janet and I won’t. Wrong order? I’ll eat it. Taxi going to the wrong airport? I’ll change my flight. https://t.co/eSZDvKRaRK
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018