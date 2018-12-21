Chrissy Teigan Puts WHAT on Her Hot Dog???

Chrissy Teigen triggered twitter by sharing that she puts cream cheese on her hot dog! Oh and its not just any hot dog. It’s a SPICY SAUSAGE DOG.

She tweeted, “Damn I forgot we also got a street sausage from randy at Seattle Sausage last night,” along with a clip of her food being prepared. She added “Cream cheese on a spicy sausage dog is a DELIGHT.”

damn I forgot we also got a street sausage from randy at Seattle Sausage last night. Cream cheese on a spicy sausage dog is a DELIGHT pic.twitter.com/vnsGvFYlcG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 19, 2018

Twitter freaked. Plain and simple. One person wrote: “Do what you like, but that sounds like a bland disaster to me,” while another added: “Eeeeeew.”

Another follower called it “gross,” so Teigen shot back with “You’re gross.”

YOU TELL ‘EM GIRL!