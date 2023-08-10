99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chris Tucker Launching First Comedy Tour In A Decade Coming To Louisville

August 10, 2023 8:05AM EDT
Louisville (September 30) is one of the 30 cities Chris Tucker will be performing in on his first comedy tour in a decade. The Legend Tour 2023 kicks off in the fall and will also hit Nashville, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Houston, New York, Toronto & more.

Live Nation pre-sale takes place on Thursday, August 10th (use access code TRACK), followed by a general on sale on Friday, August 11th via Ticketmaster.

