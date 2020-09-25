      Weather Alert

Chris Rock Will Host Season Premiere Of ‘SNL’ with Musical Guest Megan Thee Stallion

Sep 25, 2020 @ 7:27am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Chris Rock onstage at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chris Rock will host the season premiere of “SNL” on October 3rd.  The musical guest will be Megan Thee Stallion, who is making her debut on the show. This will be Rock’s third appearance as host. He was a cast member from 1990 to 1993.

“SNL” is planning on having “a limited in-studio audience” at Rockefeller Center for this season.

