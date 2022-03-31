Chris Rock Speaks Briefly On What Happened Oscars Night

Chris Rock kicked off his standup tour last night by asking the crowd, quote, “How was your weekend?” But he didn’t have any material on the Oscars. He said, quote, “At some point I’ll talk about that [stuff]. And it’ll be serious, and it’ll be funny.”
In the meantime, The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences announced that it has begun “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith after he slapped Rock on stage. “The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”
In their statement, the Academy added: “Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” The entire disciplinary process will take a few weeks, and the end result largely revolves around whether Smith’s membership in the Academy will be revoked or simply suspended.