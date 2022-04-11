      Weather Alert

Chris Rock Says He Won’t Talk Oscars Until He Gets Paid

Apr 11, 2022 @ 7:20am

Chris Rock mentioned the Oscars slap during a show in California, but only to say he wasn’t going into it right now.   He said, “I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

He then went on to talk about Hillary Clinton, the Kardashians, Meghan Markle, and his daughters. In the meantime, Will Smith’s wife Jada stepped out over the weekend for the first time since that night. She was out for the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center.

