Chris Rock And Diplo Hitch A Ride Out Of Burning Man Flood With Fan

September 5, 2023 7:55AM EDT
Heavy rainfall made a slippery muddy mess at the Burning Man festival on Friday night, and chaos ensued. There was one death and some 70,000 people were left stranded in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada the heavy rainstorm turned the entire area into thick and slippery mud.

They were told conserve their food, water and fuel (and shelter in place) due to the emergency.

Diplo and Chris Rock walked through 5 miles of mud over 3 hours before hitching a ride in the back of a pickup truck with a fan. Diplo posted a video to Instagram on Saturday showing it.  But they were among the lucky ones.  Police are also investigating the death of at least one person.

