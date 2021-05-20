      Weather Alert

Chris Pratt’s Band From ‘Parks and Rec’, Mouse Rat, Is Releasing An Album

May 20, 2021 @ 5:58am

If you know ‘Parks and Recreation’, then you KNOW the band Mouse Rat and you certainly know that 10 years ago Lil Sebastian went to little horse heaven.

Well, Chris Pratt’s band from ‘Parks and Rec’, Mouse Rat, finally released the music video to “5,000 Candles in the Wind” AND an entire LP called “The Awesome Album”.

Of course Perd Hapley was in on the announcement too.

We need more Parks and Rec in our lives. And Chris Pratt…

