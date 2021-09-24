Chris Pratt Will Star In New Mario Movie

Chris Pratt announced on his social media he was excited to voice Mario in a new animated Mario Movie based on the Nintendo video game!
Charlie Day will voice Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach who is often found in the clutches of supervillain Bowser, who will be voiced by actor Jack Black. Rounding out the are Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad (who does a mean cover of Sia’s “Chandelier”), Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.
Chris Meledandri’s Illumination label (who did all of the “Despicable Me” movies) is making the film, expected in theaters on Dec. 21, 2022.
