Chris Pratt Once Again Gets Heat For Not Acknowledging His Ex On Mother’s Day

Source: YouTube

Chris Pratt is again catching heat for he meant as a sweet tribute to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on Mother’s Day. He included his mom and mother-in-law, Maria Shriver, in his post. But the Internet is pouncing because many commenters felt he should have acknowledged his ex-wife and mother of his son, Anna Faris, by name.

Others pointed out Faris didn’t acknowledge Pratt on Father’s Day after their split, so why is he the villain? Also, both Pratt and Faris are amicable and happily remarried, so why stir up drama if there isn’t any between them?

What do you think about ex-spouses acknowledging each other on social media for holidays? Is it anybody’s business??