Chris Pratt Is Seen Smooching Katherine Schwarzenegger
By Kelly K
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 9:37 AM

Chris Pratt has been casually dating Katherine Schwarzenegger, and they were caught smooching after a date to church.

 

She’s the 28-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, but is NOT in showbiz.  She’s a lifestyle blogger and interior designer. We’re not going as far as to say he’s officially off the market yet, but they look happy.  His son, Jack, was with them. Chris’ ex, Anna Faris, has their son around her boyfriend quite a bit,too.

TMZ has pics of their latest date…and caught them having a picnic for their first date.

