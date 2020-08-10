Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their First Child Together
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
It’s a girl! Congratulations to Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt who welcome their first child together over the weekend!
This is Chris Pratt’s second child, but first child with Katherine. Katherine’s brother is the one that has confirmed the happy news and that they are doing great!