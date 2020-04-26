      Breaking News
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Their First Child

Apr 26, 2020 @ 12:46pm

Congrats to the happy couple! Chris and Katherine are expecting their first baby together! Chris also has a son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

