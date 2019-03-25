Chris Pratt And Adam Sandler Get Slimed At Kids’ Choice Awards

Joey King, Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and Adam Sandler were among the winners at the Kids’ Choice Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

DJ Khaled hosted the family-friendly event Saturday where Robert Downey Jr., Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Selena Gomez, Jace Norman, JoJo Siwa and David Dobrik were also honored.

“Fuller House” won the award for Favorite Funny TV Show and “Riverdale” was voted Favorite TV Drama, while “Avengers: Infinity War” was chosen Favorite Movie.

Robert Downey Jr. won for Favorite Male Superhero for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in “Avengers: Infinity War”, Noah Centineo was named Favorite Movie Actor for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and Joey Kingwent home with the Favorite Movie Actress prize for “The Kissing Booth”.

Chris Pratt was selected as Favorite Butt-Kicker for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”, and Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez won the trophies for Favorite Male and Female Voice Actors from an Animated Movie for “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”.

Taylor Swift won for Favorite Global Music Star, and Ariana Grande picked up the prizes for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song — “thank u, next.” Shawn Mendes scored the Favorite Male Artist title.

Jace Norman won in the Favorite Male TV Star category for “Henry Danger” and Zendaya won the Favorite Female TV Star award for “K.C. Undercover”.

Ellen DeGeneres was a winner for Favorite TV Host for Ellen’s Game of Games, David Dobrik was voted Favorite Social Star and JoJo Siwa was recognized as Favorite Social Music Star.

