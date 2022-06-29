Chris Pratt Admits He Cried Over Backlash Praising His “Healthy” Daughter

Chris Pratt is talking about the pain he endured over the backlash he got from a sweet post he was trying to share on the birth of his daughter in November 2021. The backlash stemmed from what critics thought was shade thrown at his ex-wife, as their son together was born premature. Their son spent a month in the NICU and endured several surgeries in his first few years.
He discusses that in the Men’s Health cover story for the June/July issue: “That is f–ked up,” “My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s 9. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f–king bothered me, dude. I cried about it.” He shares daughters Layla, 1, and Eloise, 1 month, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32. Pratt says his “blessings” as a celebrity can be “a real burden … to the people close to” him.
After Pratt’s social media upload made headlines last year, he told his Instagram followers that he felt “upset and depressed and … crappy.” But he followed that with, “If you feel down today maybe get exercise and maybe listen to some good worship music or get the word in because it really helped me this morning.”