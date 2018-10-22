Chris Pine Is FULLY NAKED ON SCREEN- THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Chris Pine is SUPER HOT. Chris Pine is in the upcoming movie “Outlaw King” on Netflix. CHRIS PINE IS NAKED FRONT AND BACK.

He was on “The Graham Norton Show” talking about it. When Chris said the nude scene seemed to get a lot of attention and Sally Field replied with, “Well, yeah.”

My mom just used my full name at me on Facebook because I was talking about Chris Pine being naked in Outlaw King — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) October 18, 2018

There’s a movie on #netflix in which a scene shows #chrispine fully naked. I know what I’m watching this weekend 🤤 — Judy ☀️ (@judybootie8) October 19, 2018

#pinenuts