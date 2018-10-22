Chris Pine Is FULLY NAKED ON SCREEN- THIS IS NOT A DRILL

Chris Pine is SUPER HOT. Chris Pine is in the upcoming movie “Outlaw King” on Netflix. CHRIS PINE IS NAKED FRONT AND BACK.

He was on “The Graham Norton Show” talking about it.  When Chris said the nude scene seemed to get a lot of attention and Sally Field replied with, “Well, yeah.”

#pinenuts

