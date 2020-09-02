Chris O’Donnell And LL Cool J Will Produce A New Dance Competition
“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell are set to produce a competition series.
The pair will executive produce a show called “Come Dance With Me” for CBS.
The family-friendly show will feature talented young dancers from across the country who invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. The kids will share their love of dance with their mother, father, grandparent or other hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to learn and perform challenging routines, with the assistance of professional choreographers, in a competition with other duos.
LL Cool J and O’Donnell say, “We reminisced about our kids’ dance lessons and how it would look if they had to teach us how to dance. What we noticed was, aside from the two-left-feet element, like most parents, no one wants to let their kids down. The show is about being creative, having a good time and bringing families together through dance. It’s a fun show with a big heart.”
