Chris Martin Serenades Couple In A Pub

Jun 28, 2022 @ 7:59am

The day after playing for 200,000 people at the Glastonbury Festival in England, Chris Martin and girlfriend Dakota Johnson stopped into a small pub in Bath, about 20 miles from the festival grounds. Sitting down for a pint of beer, Martin struck up a conversation with a couple who are planning their upcoming wedding.

They told Martin that their first dance will be Coldplay’s “Sky Full Of Stars.”

TAGS
Chris Martin Coldplay couple Glastonbury pub Sky Full of Stars wedding song
