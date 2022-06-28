Chris Martin Serenades Couple In A Pub

The day after playing for 200,000 people at the Glastonbury Festival in England, Chris Martin and girlfriend Dakota Johnson stopped into a small pub in Bath, about 20 miles from the festival grounds. Sitting down for a pint of beer, Martin struck up a conversation with a couple who are planning their upcoming wedding.
You never know who might pop in for a pint! @coldplay what a lovely man he is. pic.twitter.com/V3INYbD0rB
— The Stag inn (@StaginnHinton) June 27, 2022
They told Martin that their first dance will be Coldplay’s “Sky Full Of Stars.”