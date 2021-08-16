Chris Martin Covers Ginuwine’s “Pony”

Um…this is unexpected and awesome! Chris Martin was performing (barefoot) at a Spotify event Saturday night (August 14) and busted into a cover of Ginuwine’s “Pony”!
Chris Martin covering Pony by Ginuwine 😂🐴 | via https://t.co/erDVOqiYoT pic.twitter.com/MbrVL94jdl
— CPing Media (@CPingMedia) August 14, 2021
He’s not the only unlikely artist to do that…”Pony” was previously covered by a shirtless Ed Sheeran in 2008, and found new popularity following its inclusion in the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL. In the meantime, Chris is still dating Dakota Johnson after 4 years and just took a summer trip to Spain!