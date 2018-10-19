Chris Kirkpatrick Celebrated His Birthday In A Very ‘NSYNC Kind Of Way

*NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick did karaoke for his 47th birthday and sang “Bye Bye Bye” in a pink tutu and a sash at Jason Aldean’s bar in Nashville.

Oooo and then yesterday *NSYNC launched their second official capsule merchandise collection.  They did  a Dirty Pop-Up Shop in LA in April for their Walk of Fame ceremony and now they’ve got new merch for sale including T-shirts, toddler apparel, a wine glass set, coaster set and a Bye Bye Bye doormat!

View this post on Instagram

10/18/18

A post shared by *NSYNC (@nsync) on

LOOK AT THEM!  THEY ARE SOOO HAPPY TO BE WEARING *NSYNC MERCH!!!!

They are on sale on the *NSYNC’s website through next Friday. Kelly wears shirt size small.

 

BUY BUY BUY THE MERCH HERE (SEE WHAT WE DID THERE??)

 

