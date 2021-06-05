      Weather Alert

Chris Hemsworth Will Kick Off National Geographic’s “Sharkfest”

Jun 5, 2021 @ 7:02am

Is it possible to have too many skills? Chris Hemsworth is a superhero on the big screen as Thor, and now he’s a shark diver. Chris Hemsworth will be kicking off National Geographic’s “Sharkfest” on July 5th with “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth”.

The hour-long documentary will have Chris diving in the water with nurse sharks, and meeting with experts about the latest tech to prevent attacks.

Chris Hemsworth is from Australia and they just had their worst shark-attack season yet. Chris is hoping to find a way for sharks and humans to better coexist.

