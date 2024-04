Source: YouTube

Chris Hemsworth will be playing Optimus Prime in the latest ‘Transformers One,’ alongside Brian Tyree Henry. ‘Transformers One’ hits theaters Sept. 13. He talked about it at CinemaCon2024 in Las Vegas!

The cast of “Wicked” was there as well as “Twisters” with Glen Powell, and Halle Berry for her new movie, “Never Let Go”.