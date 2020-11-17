      Weather Alert

Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Workout and Diet Plan

Nov 17, 2020 @ 7:58am
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Chris Hemsworth attends a preview of Tourism Australia's latest campaign at Sydney Opera House on October 30, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth is certainly known for maintaining a certain physique, beyond just his super hero job of playing “Thor” in all the Marvel movies. Now he is revealing what really goes in to his workouts and what he eats!

He definitely takes discipline to a whole new level to look this way!

TAGS
Chris Hemsworth diet exercise Fitness super hero Thor workout
POPULAR POSTS
Whole Foods Will Insure Your Thanksgiving Dinner
What's The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food?
Someone On Etsy Is Literally Selling Dumpster Fire Toys For 2020
You Can Design Your Own Oreos For A Delicious Gift
A Cheetos Cookbook Is Here With Recipes From Celebrity Chefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE