Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Workout and Diet Plan
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 30: Chris Hemsworth attends a preview of Tourism Australia's latest campaign at Sydney Opera House on October 30, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Chris Hemsworth is certainly known for maintaining a certain physique, beyond just his super hero job of playing “Thor” in all the Marvel movies. Now he is revealing what really goes in to his workouts and what he eats!
He definitely takes discipline to a whole new level to look this way!