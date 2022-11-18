Chris Hemsworth Learns He’s At Increased Risk For This Disease In New Series

Chris Hemsworth got some surprising news on his new Disney+ series, Limitless, in which he tackles physical and mental challenges in hopes of living a healthier life. In a conversation with longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia, the Marvel star learned he’s 8 to 10 times more likely than the average individual to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

“We’ve got every blood test one can get,” Attia says. “And you’ve got two copies of APOE4. A set from your mom and a set from your dad.” APOE4 is the gene that has the strongest correlation to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. “The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” Hemsworth shared.

But Attia told him, “It’s my belief that if we take every step possible, we can reduce your risk to that of anyone else.” And then it got even more real when Hemsworth revealed his grandfather suffers from the disease. “He either doesn’t remember who we are, you know, his grandkids, but also even his own children, for years. It’s heartbreaking.”