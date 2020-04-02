Chris Hemsworth has Released His Own Home Workout for You

You’re right, like if we do this we will end up looking like Chris Hemsworth right.
View this post on Instagram
any home workouts out lately, so wanted to be the first to get one out there 🤪. Here’s one from @centrfit and is part of our Centr 6 program. Hope you enjoy it. And If you’d like to receive 6 free weeks make sure to sign up by 5th of April via Centr.com (not the app) link in my bio. Stay safe and healthy!
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 29, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT
any home workouts out lately, so wanted to be the first to get one out there 🤪. Here’s one from @centrfit and is part of our Centr 6 program. Hope you enjoy it. And If you’d like to receive 6 free weeks make sure to sign up by 5th of April via Centr.com (not the app) link in my bio. Stay safe and healthy!
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 29, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT