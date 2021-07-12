      Weather Alert

Chris Hemsworth Had A Cameo in ‘Loki’ As the Voice of Frog Thor

Jul 12, 2021 @ 6:52am

Per the Marvel antics, ‘Loki’ is filled with so many Easter Eggs as to what is going on for real and what is to come. In last week’s episode, we were introduced to all of the Lokis but also specifically Frog Thor. Who played Frog Thor? Chris Hemsworth himself.

Is there more to come from Frog Thor? Let’s wait until Wednesday.

TAGS
Chris Hemsworth frog thor Loki Marvel MCU Thor Tom Hiddleston
POPULAR POSTS
Hero Gets National Attention For Stopping A Local Kidnapping
Shoppers Break Into "Star-Spangled Banner" At Walmart
Coors Light Wants To Pay You $5000 To "Chill"
Former JCPS Teacher Of The Year Talks Alcohol Addiction And Recovery On "Red Table Talk"
Subway To Give Away 1 Million Free Subs Next Week As Part Of Menu Overhaul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On