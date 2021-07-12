Chris Hemsworth Had A Cameo in ‘Loki’ As the Voice of Frog Thor

Per the Marvel antics, ‘Loki’ is filled with so many Easter Eggs as to what is going on for real and what is to come. In last week’s episode, we were introduced to all of the Lokis but also specifically Frog Thor. Who played Frog Thor? Chris Hemsworth himself.
"That's a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that." https://t.co/eLIE3Ey5Fa
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 12, 2021
"That's a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that." https://t.co/eLIE3Ey5Fa
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 12, 2021
Is there more to come from Frog Thor? Let’s wait until Wednesday.