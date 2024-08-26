99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chris Hemsworth Drummed For Ed Sheeran’s Concert

August 26, 2024 11:41AM EDT
Chris Hemsworth can do more than just wield a hammer as Thor. He can play drums for Ed Sheeran on The Mathematic Tour!

 

It’s all part of the upcoming second season “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” on National Geographic and Disney+, which will premiere in 2025.

The Instagram comments were everything. @paulettenieto said,

imagine you’re at and {sic} Ed Sheeran concert having the time of your life and then you find out Thor has been playing the drums the whole time ??? 😭😭😭

 

