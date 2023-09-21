99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Chris Hemsworth Donates Fitness Equipment To A School In Miami

September 21, 2023 9:31AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Chris Hemsworth is a fitness buff who created his own fitness app called Centr, and teamed up with non-profit Good Sports to encourage student athletes at an underserved school to keep active. Hemsworth’s app aims to make fitness more accessible to everyone by marrying nutrition, mental health, and physical fitness. He says athletics kept him out of trouble growing up!

Students at the Seed School of Miami got a surprise when Hemsworth walks in and announced all that fitness gear they see is for them to keep working at achieving their goals as athletes! Then they worked out together!

More about:
Chris Hemsworth
donation
fitness equipment
GMA
The Seed School

POPULAR POSTS

1

NSYNC Sends Fans Wild As They Release First Song In Two Decades
2

Local Charity Event Offering Up Raffle Prize Of VIP Taylor Swift Tickets
3

Chris Evans Is A Married Man!
4

Race Track Hosts Race For Kids Wearing T-Rex Costumes
5

Ed Sheeran Cancels Vegas Show An Hour Before Show Time, Crashes Vegas Wedding

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE