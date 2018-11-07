Chris Harrison Says Bachelor Colton Is Still A Virgin…So Far

It’s a first for the Bachelor franchise…a virgin Bachelor.  Host Chris Harrison was dropping some teasers about what to expect from Colton’s journey.

He says it’ll be interesting as the Fantasy Suite dates are set to be filmed…will Colton keep his V-Card? Colton seems to think he can hold out, and told Ellen there are other things to do in there like play board games.

Ohhhhhkay. Harrison says there are A LOT more layers to this guy than you know.  We’ll be excited to see him peel those layers back. Along with his shirt. Holla.

The season kicks off in January on ABC.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

When Your Husband Makes a Parody of Your Top Hit>> #CoupleGoals Guess Who Wanted To Play ‘Jack’ In “Titanic”?! There May Be More Shrek Coming Your Way Halsey Doing Carpool Karaoke On The Phone With John Mayer…At 7am?? Is This The Next Captain America???? Another Bachelor Franchise Couple Calls It Quits
Comments